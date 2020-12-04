Social media lights up with ‘cold snaps’ of snow in north and north-east

People across the north and north-east have been sharing their beautiful snaps of the wintry conditions outside.

A blanket of snow has fallen across the Cairngorms and much of the Highlands away from the coast.

While it has caused issues for some – with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning – others have taken the opportunity to take a few cold snaps.

Among them were Grant Moir, chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, who tweeted a number of pictures from his home in Grantown.

First ⛄️ snowman of the year. Was called an abomination by my youngest. Harsh but fair. pic.twitter.com/vVFvMDfgSt — Grant Moir (@cairngormsCEO) December 4, 2020

Tim Hall in Aviemore put a series of pictures of the snow in his garden up on Twitter this morning.

Kathryn McCulloch spotted a pheasant walking through the snow outside her front door in Aberdeenshire.

#ThisMorning Snowing in Aberdeenshire. View from my front door just now! pic.twitter.com/doHyAF2ahX — Kathryn McCulloch (@KathrynMcCulloc) December 4, 2020

Some very brave swimmers from SwimWildUK decided to take the plunge in Loch Insh, near Aviemore, this morning when temperatures were approaching 0°C.

Pitch dark and heavy snow when we arrived for our pre-sunrise swim this morning @lochinshoutdoor 💙❄️💙 ⁠

⁠

-5 air temperature overnight but a bit warmer at 0.9 degrees this morning! Water temp 3.6 degrees C. ⁠

⁠#winterswimming #snow #lochinsh #cairngorms pic.twitter.com/PrDIBySuMh — SwimWild (@SwimWildUK) December 4, 2020

Over on Facebook, David Macleod put up an atmospheric black-and-white photograph of Kingussie in the Highlands.

The Inverness Mobile Operations Manager, who works with Network Rail, tweeted photos of conditions at the Slochd Summit mountain pass.

A shot taken from the snow cameras at the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire was shared by @ALancashireLad.

This is at Corgarf near Cock bridge today on the A939 towards the Lecht Ski centre. Picture off the snow cameras. #aberdeenshire #lecht pic.twitter.com/hdvuOYIo7i — A Lancashire Lad (@ALancashirelad) December 4, 2020

Katy McNeil shared a picture of the tree in her garden in Aviemore looking perfect for the festive season.

😂 Aviemore. Our tree decorated itself for Christmas this morning. pic.twitter.com/xVhadDRXqx — Katy McNeil (@ktmcnl) December 4, 2020

And @HiortHebrides put up a gorgeous shot of the snow surrounding Loch Morlich near Aviemore, without any footprints to break up the smooth surface.