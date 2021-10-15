SNP’s transport minister has ‘no idea’ why rail staff plan to strike at COP26

Transport minister Graeme Dey says he has “no idea” why rail workers plan to strike during COP26 since a pay offer is on the table.

The Glasgow climate conference in just over a fortnight will be disrupted by rail strikes after members of the RMT union backed industrial action.

ScotRail workers will strike from November 1 to 12 amid a dispute over pay and conditions.

Mr Dey told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that the RMT’s ballot for industrial action “predates” a pay offer being made – one which the three other unions concerned have “either indicated acceptable or are recommending acceptance”.

The transport minister said he had “no idea” why strike action is still going ahead and urged the RMT to “ballot their members afresh” to accept the offer.

He would not be drawn on the details of the pay deal but confirmed it covers a two-year period.

When asked if it was the final offer on the table, Mr Dey said: “It is the best offer that can be made in the circumstances.

“We would encourage them to accept this offer.”

Sunday train services in Scotland have been crippled for months as workers protest over pay and conditions.

RMT members on the Caledonian Sleeper service, which is run by Serco, will also strike from October 31 to November 2 and from November 11 to 13.

COP26 will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 and will see global leaders, activists, campaigners and protesters descend on the city.

Refuse workers in Glasgow have also threatened to go on strike during the climate conference over a pay dispute.

‘Complete disregard for workers’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Scotland is set to be humiliated on the world stage because of the SNP’s complete disregard for workers.

“Everything from refuse collection to public transport will be plunged into chaos during COP26 if they do not stand up for workers fighting for fair pay and conditions.”

RMT had earlier announced the result of a ballot in which 84% of more than 2,000 members backed more strikes over the ScotRail dispute.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said both ScotRail and the Caledonian Sleeper have had “adequate time to come up with a fair pay settlement”.

He added: “We know that these strikes will close rail services in Scotland but the blame for that lies with Abellio, Serco and the political leadership at Holyrood.”

A ScotRail s pokesman said: “It is extremely disappointing that the RMT have opted to continue with this highly damaging strike action, particularly when a pay offer, negotiated over several weeks, has been made to the trade unions.”