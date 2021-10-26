Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

SNP transport minister says ‘signs not optimistic’ rail strikes can be avoided

By Adele Merson
26/10/2021, 7:46 am Updated: 26/10/2021, 8:38 am
Fears are mounting that delegates and the public will face major disruption on rail services.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey says the “signs are not optimistic” that rail strikes can be averted ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

With less than a week to go until the landmark climate conference, fears are mounting that delegates and the public will face major disruption on rail services.

The RMT rail union said “a gun is being pointed at its head” after a Wednesday deadline was set for accepting a pay offer which would avoid a strike during COP26.

Members of the union who work for ScotRail will strike during the two-week global climate conference in protest at pay and conditions, with action due to begin on November 1.

‘Signs not optimistic’

Mr Dey told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that while he “hopes” strike action can be avoided, the “signs are not optimistic based on the events of yesterday”.

In response to the deadline, he said the government must have time to prepare contingency plans “not just to move delegates between the venues but for the wider travelling public who will be disrupted by this”.

He said he did “not accept” the assertion made by RMT that a “gun is being pointed at its head” in “any way, shape or form”.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey says he is “utterly perplexed at the position the RMT leadership is taking.”

He added: “The deal is on the table for tomorrow night. If the RMT decide to come back and accept the offer, we will very warmly welcome that.”

The Scottish Government said it will focus on “making alternative plans for rail operations during COP26” if ScotRail’s offer is not accepted by Wednesday.

Rail services in Scotland have been cripped for months by strike action, with few trains running on Sunday.

Three other unions have since settled their disputes with ScotRail.

The SNP’s transport minister admitted the disruption to rail services could be “extensive”.

‘Wholly arbitrary deadline’

The most recent offer to the union, which was made on Sunday, consisted of a 4.7% pay increase over this and next year and a £300 payment for COP26.

It also included additional payment equivalent to three hours salary for booking on for a rest day shift for the rest of the year, he said.

Mick Hogg, RMT’s regional organiser in Scotland, denied the transport minister’s claims that the union had “moved the goalposts time and time again”.

He told the BBC: “The goalposts were never there to be removed in the first place.

Members of the union who work for ScotRail will strike during the two-week global climate conference.

“We’ve actually been stonewalled for the last 18 months.

“No talks have ever took place and all of a sudden because of COP26 there’s this rush to get round the table in order to find a solution to the current dispute.”

Asked what pay deal would be agreeable, Mr Hogg said the “effiency savings that have been demanded by the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland are unacceptable as far as RMT is concerned”.

He claimed this would mean “booking office closures, job losses and station closures”.