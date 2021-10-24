Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

SNP ministers considering ‘action’ amid alarm at injection spiking reports

By Calum Ross
24/10/2021, 11:27 am
Police do not believe the spiking reports are connected.

SNP ministers are considering action after being left “deeply concerned” by reports of women being spiked by injection in Scottish nightclubs.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government was investigating whether current laws were “absolutely robust”.

He was quizzed by the BBC after police confirmed they were probing claims that women were spiked using needles in cities across the nation.

Asked if the government was considering taking action, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes, is the short answer. I was deeply concerned to read those reports.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

Being interviewed on The Sunday Show by Martin Geissler, the health secretary was questioned on what action could be taken.

“Again we are looking at the law at the moment to see if it is absolutely robust,” he said.

“But I have to say, I know from the justice secretary’s conversations with Police Scotland, they are taking it incredibly, incredibly seriously, and doing whatever is necessary.

“And… I should say the conversations I know the justice team have had with the night-time industry too, they are taking it incredibly seriously.”

Mr Yousaf added: “We will continue to examine the law and our enforcement activity to make sure it is robust to deal with this.”

It emerged last week that police were investigating a report of spiking by injection at a venue in Aberdeen.

Northsound had spoken to the Aberdeen University student who believes she was spiked by injection during a night out in the city centre.

She said: “After a certain time of night, I don’t have any memory or recollection of what happened, the whole night was kind of blacked out.

“It wasn’t until the next day when I woke up, that my friends told me what had happened.”

There have also been reports of incidents in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh, although police have said they did not believe they were linked.