Slow and steady start to season for Harry Potter steam train

It was a slow and steady start to the season as the Jacobite steam train made its first run since travel restrictions relaxed.

Otherwise known as the Hogwarts Express, the train travels between Fort William and Mallaig.

The 84-mile-round-trip, made famous by the Harry Potter films, has been voted one of the world’s greatest train journeys.

Normally packed, the train did not have as many passengers as usual this morning.

And the crowds at Glenfinnan who came to watch the train cross the famous viaduct were also of reduced numbers.

A spokesman for the Jacobite said: “It’s wonderful to get back on track after Covid but with the lockdown restrictions only lifted today and social distancing measures in place to keep everybody safe, the first trains carried fewer passengers than normal in recent years.

“However ticket sales have been gradually picking up and we are now selling more than 1,000 every day. So it looks like being full steam ahead for a bumper summer and we are advising people to book early or risk being disappointed.

“Like for many others, the last 12 months has been a difficult time for the world-famous Jacobite. But to see the joy on passengers’ faces as we pulled out of Fort William for the first time this year made it all worthwhile.”

Lewis Anderson, 24, and Lucy Lyall, 23, from Edinburgh, are enjoying a camping trip at nearby Arisaig. They went to Glenfinnan to see the train make the iconic journey across the viaduct.

Lewis said: “We came up this morning for two or three days. We thought, because it was the first day we may as well go and see it.

“It is still a bit quiet. There weren’t very many people actually watching it. It looked as if there were a few people on the train. They were waving to us.

“The weather today has been a lot of rain, but it actually wasn’t too bad when the train went past.

“We have watched Harry Potter. We are not huge fans, we just thought we would come see it. We are here for the beaches.”

In recent months, half a million pounds of investment has been ploughed into improvements at Glenfinnan.

It comes amid growing pressure caused by people travelling from miles around to see the striking viaduct which features in the films.

The 21-arched Glenfinnan viaduct overlooks Loch Shiel and the Jacobite monument.

An extra 100 spaces have been created in the viewpoint car park to help welcome the more than 2,000 visitors a day the National Trust says flock there.

A £384,832 redevelopment of the car park is now complete, with a new junction on to the A830, marked bays and signage in place. Parking meters have also been installed.

A new footbridge is also in place and a path from the structure to the viaduct trail is currently under construction.

All income from the car park will be spent on projects in the village.