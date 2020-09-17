Slovenia and Guadelope added to coronavirus quarantine list

Travellers coming into Scotland from Slovenia and Guadeloupe will need to self-isolate for 14 days on their return, it has been announced.

Meanwhile, those arriving from Singapore and Thailand will no longer be required to self-isolate.

The changes apply to people arriving after 4am on Saturday September 19.

Slovenia has seen a considerable recent spike in coronavirus cases, with yesterday’s figure of 123 the highest daily total it has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Guadeloupe, a French territory in the Caribbean, had relatively few cases until the middle of August, but has now had over 1,300.