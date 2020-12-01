Six fire crews at crash involving lorry and car onA95 near Skye of Curr

Six fire crews are currently in attendance at a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The two-vehicle crash on the A95 Boyndie to Aviemore road was reported around 7.50am at Skye of Curr.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been in attendance.

There is currently no information relating to injuries.

Fire crews from Aviemore and Carrbridge were joined at the scene by two appliances from Grantown and a further two from Inverness.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.52am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“We mobilised six appliances to attend.

“A 15.5 metre (50ft) ladder, a 13.5 metre (44ft) ladder and a heavy rescue unit platform are in use.

“Crews are still currently on the scene.”

More as we get it.