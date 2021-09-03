Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Silent Roar: Filming to begin on Isle of Lewis for film backed by The Inbetweeners Movie producer

By Danica Ollerova
03/09/2021, 11:45 am
silent roar

Ten years after Scottish producer Chris Young broke UK theatrical box office records with The Inbetweeners Movie, shooting is about to begin on his company’s latest film, Silent Roar.

The filming of Silent Roar – a contemporary adolescent tale of surfing, sex and Hellfire set on a Hebridean island – will kick-off in Uig on the Isle of Lewis on Monday September 6 and is expected to last six weeks.

It will be the first feature from Scottish writer and director Johnny Barrington, who drew inspiration from his childhood spent on the Isle of Skye.

“Silent Roar is about the weird and wild things people do with their grief. It is inspired by recent life events and my childhood, all mixed up so nobody would ever recognise it,” said Johnny.

The film stars newcomers Louis McCartney as Dondo, a young surfer struggling to accept his father has died in a fishing accident, and Ella Lily Hyland as Sas, a high achiever dreaming of escape.

Stage veteran Mark Lockyer will take on the role of Paddy, a charismatic maverick preacher who recently returned to the island.

The film will be shot on the Isle of Lewis.
The exciting new film is backed by BBC Film with production and development funding, with British Film Institute (BFI) and Screen Scotland both awarding funds from the National Lottery.

Chris Young previously produced Johnny Barrington’s award-winning short Tumult, which was supported by Creative Scotland and was nominated for a Bafta after having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Young also runs the Young Films Foundation on the Isle of Skye, which is a talent development scheme that aims to find and aid a new generation of Scottish screenwriting talent.

The producer said: “It’s a film which captures the unique landscape of the Hebrides as a backdrop to a story which celebrates the joy and the pain of adolescence in the context of surfing.

silent roar
Producer Chris Young says the film will capture the unique landscape of the Hebrides.

“Audiences have already enjoyed Johnny Barrington’s unique view of the world, combining real pathos with unexpected humour and a taste for the sublime.

“Having lived here for over 20 years, I’ve longed to find a film that can express the power and the glory of this landscape and its people, and Silent Roar is that film.

“Our ambition greatly exceeds our budget but, as I discovered with The Inbetweeners, the key to success lies in the strength of the script, the director and the actors and I’m confident that we have found that magical combination here.”

Silent Roar is to be released in cinemas next year.

