Shock as Scots singing sensation Lewis Capaldi stops for a McDonald’s in Forfar

Hold me while you wait…..for your Big Mac and fries.

Staff at the Forfar McDonald’s on the A90 got a huge shock when award-winning Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance at the restaurant on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old, famous for his smash-hit single Someone You Loved, took the time to pose with staff, who were “shocked but very excited” according to one worker.

Speaking to the Evening Telegraph, Jodie Henderson, from Dundee, who has worked at the fast food restaurant for three years, said: “He came through our drive-thru for his order, then went and parked in our car park to eat his food.

“One of our managers went out to see if it was him he then was so cool about coming in to get a photo with us.”

The singer happily obliged – making sure he adhered to social distancing and hygiene measures.

When asked by staff members why he was in Angus, he replied: “I was dropping my girlfriend off at her gaff,” according to Jodie, 23.

As of February 2020, Capaldi was still living with his parents in Whitburn, West Lothian.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, became the biggest-selling album of the year and the highest selling debut of the decade so far.