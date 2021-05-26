Show Links
News / Scotland

Shirley-Anne Somerville to unveil school exams appeals process next week

By Adele Merson
26/05/2021, 4:29 pm Updated: 26/05/2021, 4:35 pm
© PAEducation Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville during the appointment of Scottish Ministers and Junior Ministers, at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday May 20, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville during the appointment of Scottish Ministers and Junior Ministers, at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday May 20, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire

New Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is expected to give a statement next week on the long-awaited appeals process for school qualifications.

The SNP MSP, who was recently promoted to the role in Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet reshuffle, has pledged to deliver a “robust” system, following last year’s exams crisis.

Although the exams diet was cancelled this year, pupils and teachers have warned there has been an intense period of exam-like assessments since schools reopened so teachers can provide evidence to back up their grade estimates.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register