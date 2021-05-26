Shirley-Anne Somerville to unveil school exams appeals process next week

New Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is expected to give a statement next week on the long-awaited appeals process for school qualifications.

The SNP MSP, who was recently promoted to the role in Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet reshuffle, has pledged to deliver a “robust” system, following last year’s exams crisis.

Although the exams diet was cancelled this year, pupils and teachers have warned there has been an intense period of exam-like assessments since schools reopened so teachers can provide evidence to back up their grade estimates.