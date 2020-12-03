Shetlanders take advantage of Black Friday sales as Royal Mail sends most packages to islands

Shetlanders took advantage of Black Friday sales with the most packages sent to the islands on the back of online shopping event.

The islands ranked top of the list of areas recorded by Royal Mail where shoppers made the most online purchases over the course of the weekend’s discounted deals.

Residents in the Western Isles had similar intentions, coming in second place out of the UK’s top 10.

And not to feel left out, Orcadians claimed the fourth spot.

Top 10 UK hotspots

Shetland Islands Hebrides (Western Isles) Carlisle Kirkwall (Orkney) Dumfries Redhill Reading St Albans Galashiels Chelmsford

The top 10 list is based on analysis of parcels accepted from retailers and businesses into the Royal Mail network between November 25 and December 1.

Black Friday is the biggest cyber shopping event of the year with scores of retailers participating and cutting prices for one day.

The event usually marks the beginning of Christmas shopping.

According to research from Royal Mail, nearly half – 45% – of UK adults received more parcel deliveries in the first lockdown.

The research revealed that parcel deliveries assumed an emotional significance for many during lockdown, with more than 36% claiming that receiving a parcel is the highlight of their day.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “2020 has been a year like no other and we expect that Christmas will be very different for many people across the UK too.

“Given our unparalleled reach across the UK, we’re uniquely placed to reveal the Black Friday weekend online shopping hotspots for 2020.

“It’s no surprise to see that ahead of Christmas, parcel delivery is as important for our rural customers as it is for our city customers.

“We understand the important role we play in keeping the UK connected at this challenging time.

“Everyone at Royal Mail is proud to help keep the country safe and connected and we are looking forward to delivering even more Christmas cheer over the coming weeks.”