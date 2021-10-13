Shetland locals urged to share their views on the tourism post-pandemic

Residents of Shetland are being asked for their ideas and opinions on how to shape the island’s tourism offering.

The Shetland Tourism Association’s (STA) is looking at the existing industry, and has now asking for people to share their thoughts on how to support tourism and make the island even more attractive to visitors post-pandemic.

In spring, the STA was given funding from VisitScotland’s sector and destination operational and market readiness fund to carry out a comprehensive tourism services assessment.

Like many similar surveys, the body found it difficult to predict how re-opening would go after the industry faced a hard 18 months.

However, local business Island Vista has delivered monthly progress reports over the summer months – consulting as many businesses as possible.

So far, their findings show that while most tourism businesses are still facing significant challenges of various kinds, the picture in Shetland is slightly more optimistic than had been expected.

The next phase in the study is to ask the people of Shetland how they feel about tourism and travel.

How to get involved

Residents can participate in the survey by clicking here.

The STA will also be at the Taste of Shetland Festival at Clickimin Leisure Centre from 10am-5pm on October 23 to gather views.

Paper copies can also be requested from Jolene Garriock, of Island Vista directly.

Ms Garriock said: “I’m really looking forward to the event and getting people’s ideas and feedback on how the tourism sector is doing.

“There is still a little more time for businesses to participate too. We want to

hear from as many people as possible so do get in touch.”

Emma Miller, chairwoman of the STA, said: “Any survey is only as good as the sample of responses it reflects. It is of vital importance that people do take part in the STA’s local assessment.

“It is only by having as much accurate local data as possible that we can effectively act as the voice calling for the kind of tourism sector Shetland would like to see.”