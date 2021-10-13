Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetland locals urged to share their views on the tourism post-pandemic

By Kirstin Tait
13/10/2021, 9:48 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 10:47 am
Lerwick Harbour.

Residents of Shetland are being asked for their ideas and opinions on how to shape the island’s tourism offering.

The Shetland Tourism Association’s (STA) is looking at the existing industry, and has now asking for people to share their thoughts on how to support tourism and make the island even more attractive to visitors post-pandemic.

In spring, the STA was given funding from VisitScotland’s sector and destination operational and market readiness fund to carry out a comprehensive tourism services assessment.

Lerwick Harbour. Supplied by Shetland Tourism Association.

Like many similar surveys, the body found it difficult to predict how re-opening would go after the industry faced a hard 18 months.

However, local business Island Vista has delivered monthly progress reports over the summer months – consulting as many businesses as possible.

So far, their findings show that while most tourism businesses are still facing significant challenges of various kinds, the picture in Shetland is slightly more optimistic than had been expected.

The next phase in the study is to ask the people of Shetland how they feel about tourism and travel.

How to get involved

Residents can participate in the survey by clicking here. 

The STA will also be at the Taste of Shetland Festival at Clickimin Leisure Centre from 10am-5pm on October 23 to gather views.

Paper copies can also be requested from Jolene Garriock, of Island Vista directly.

Ms Garriock said: “I’m really looking forward to the event and getting people’s ideas and feedback on how the tourism sector is doing.

“There is still a little more time for businesses to participate too. We want to
hear from as many people as possible so do get in touch.”

Emma Miller, chairwoman of the STA, said: “Any survey is only as good as the sample of responses it reflects. It is of vital importance that people do take part in the STA’s local assessment.

“It is only by having as much accurate local data as possible that we can effectively act as the voice calling for the kind of tourism sector Shetland would like to see.”