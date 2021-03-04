Shetland: Get paid to work on hit crime TV drama set on the island

Budding make-up artists and TV prop designers are being given the chance to work on the hit crime drama Shetland.

Producers of the BBC show are looking to give five Scotland-based people paid trainee placements on the idyllic island.

They will spend six weeks working on the hit show in a number of different departments.

It is aimed at those who have never had any TV experience and want to break into the industry.

As well as school or college leavers, the programme-makers want to hear from career changers who are moving from industries that have been badly impacted by the pandemic, like theatre and live events.

You must 18 to apply, and all placements will take place between April and July.

Filming happens in and around Glasgow, in-studio, and on Shetland with the chance for some trainees to work on the island.

Jobs are available in:

Camera

Sound

Costume

Hair and Makeup

Props

Locations

AD

Edit Assistant

Script Supervisor

Shetland has been a smash hit with audiences since it first aired in 2013 and is based on the novels by Ann Cleeves.

Filming for the sixth series is due to begin on the island in April.

It stars Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez who investigates crimes, including murder, on Shetland.

The positions are being offered on the TCN website, with the job description reading: “All trainee placements will be paid at an industry runner rate, with accommodation on Shetland also covered. If you require it, we will also support trainees with accommodation in Glasgow.

“We welcome applications from everyone but would like to encourage applications from demographics that are currently under-represented in the TV industry.”

The deadline for applications is March 12, with all the details here.