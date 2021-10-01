Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Sheriff brands man’s menacing messages ‘absolutely disgusting’

By Jenni Gee
01/10/2021, 6:00 am
Jack Steventon appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A sheriff has branded menacing messages a father-of-four sent his ex-partner as “absolutely disgusting” and ordered him to complete 18 months supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jack Steventon appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday having previously admitted a charge of sending messages that were grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature.

The charge detailed that the messages included offensive sexual remarks, derogatory remarks and threats of violence towards his ex and her friends.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court: “The complainer is an ex-partner of the accused. There was some difficulty with the accused’s address in relation to visitation with the children. He contacted the complainer on Snapchat to discuss this.”

Messages from ex included threats

However, the court heard that the tone of the communications soon changed and the complainer received messages that were of “significant concern” over a number of days.

Mr Allison added: “They included threats to harm her, to harm her friends and extremely derogatory remarks of a sexual nature.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson for Steventon told the court that the messages came following the end of a long relationship and at a time when he had previously been using cannabis.

She said: “He has overcome many of his issues since the commission of the offence. He now no longer consumes cannabis.”

Miss Paterson added that her client accepted that the messages – sent between May 12 and 15 this year – were “extremely unpleasant”.

Placing Steventon on a Community Payback Order with 18 months supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Sara Matheson said: “These messages are not unsavoury, they are absolutely disgusting and unacceptable.

“They display a disregard for the mother of your own children that is quite frankly appalling.”

She also made him the subject of a two-year non-harassment order barring him from contacting his ex for any reason.