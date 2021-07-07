Seven firms chosen to help deliver Scottish Water Infrastructure plans

Scottish Water has announced seven firms have been selected to help carry out one of Scotland’s biggest capital investment infrastructure projects.

The agency spends around £1billion a year upgrading and improving water pipes, sewer networks and treatment plants to ensure that the system is effective in waste water management.

The plans will help to deliver net zero emissions in water and waste water services by 2040 and build capacity in the network to cope with changing weather patterns, deliver excellent quality water, protect the environment and support efficient services for customers.

The seven firms are due to carry out essential work across the Scottish Water operations at a cost of around £5bn over 12 years. Particular focus will be on the development and training for young people as well as supporting construction and engineering opportunities.

A new alliance of 7 companies will help deliver one of Scotland’s biggest investment programmes, working with us to transform public water & waste water services & become #NetZero. Read more: https://t.co/lCTPKbOBjY pic.twitter.com/WVzzFgeSoc — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 6, 2021

The companies included are:

Clancy

Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd (Morrison Construction)

George Leslie Ltd

RWGM joint venture

Ross-shire Engineering

WGM Engineering & BGEN joint venture

Morrison Water Services

The work, known as Delivery Vehicle 2 (DV2), will span six years which could be doubled.

‘In the face of unprecedented challenges from climate change and aging infrastructure’

Douglas Millican, Scottish Water’s chief executive, said, “We set out our strategic ambitions for the future of the country’s water and waste water services in the face of unprecedented challenges from climate change and aging infrastructure in February 2020.

“Partners will play a critical role in helping us achieve the change needed, on the scale and speed required to meet the dual challenges of providing services the public can rely on and addressing the impact of a changing world climate on our infrastructure.”

Mark Dickson, Scottish Water’s director of capital investment, said, “This represents a significant milestone in the delivery of our service and investment activity. The companies and joint ventures appointed to carry out this work on behalf of Scottish Water will play a vital role in ensuring customers have the most resilient network which brings them water and removes and treats waste water daily.”