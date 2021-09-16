Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Seven fire engines and heavy rescue unit attend oil tanker crash in Beauly

By Kirstin Tait
16/09/2021, 1:48 pm
Post Thumbnail

An oil tanker has crashed into a building in a Highland village.

Police and the fire service are in attendance at a former Scotmid in Beauly after a Johnston Oil tanker crashed into the building.

Eyewitnesses to the crash say the driver of the oil tanker was helped out of the vehicle.

A second person made their way out of the building after the crash.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Currently, seven fire engines are at the scene as well as the fire service’s Heavy Rescue Team.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team are also on their way.

A fire spokesman said: “We got the call from police at 12.47pm , in attendance are appliances from Dingwall, Inverness and the heavy rescue unit. In total we have 7 plus specialist units and our urban search and rescue unit on route.

This is a breaking incident, we will update the article with more information as we get it.