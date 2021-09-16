Seven fire engines and heavy rescue unit attend oil tanker crash in Beauly

An oil tanker has crashed into a building in a Highland village.

Police and the fire service are in attendance at a former Scotmid in Beauly after a Johnston Oil tanker crashed into the building.

Eyewitnesses to the crash say the driver of the oil tanker was helped out of the vehicle.

A second person made their way out of the building after the crash.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Currently, seven fire engines are at the scene as well as the fire service’s Heavy Rescue Team.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team are also on their way.

A fire spokesman said: “We got the call from police at 12.47pm , in attendance are appliances from Dingwall, Inverness and the heavy rescue unit. In total we have 7 plus specialist units and our urban search and rescue unit on route.

This is a breaking incident, we will update the article with more information as we get it.