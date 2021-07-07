Show Links
News / Scotland

Serial rapist found guilty of attacking girls ‘nearly every day’ for years

By Jamie Buchan
07/07/2021, 7:30 am Updated: 07/07/2021, 9:06 am
© DCT MediaMichael Waribo
Michael Waribo

A serial rapist groomed a 10-year-old girl by telling her he was dying of a mystery disease and needed help getting poison out of his system.

It was the start of a nightmare ordeal for the youngster and another girl at the hands of depraved Michael Waribo.

The 49-year-old has been found guilty of raping two girls “nearly every day” for more than a decade at addresses in Thurso and Dundee.

