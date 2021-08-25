Section of A9 dual carriageway in Perthshire to open this weekend

A new dual carriageway section of the A9 will open this weekend, transport minister Graeme Dey has announced.

All traffic management, including lane and speed restrictions on the Luncarty to Pass of Birnam section will be removed in a phased manner on Saturday and Sunday.

Road users will be given full access to the 9.5 km of new dual carriageway – which cost £96 million – between Luncarty, north of Perth, and the Pass of Birnam by Monday August 30.

The widening of this stretch of single carriageway is the second section of the A9 dualling programme to be constructed as part of the Scottish Government’s £3bn commitment to dual 129 km of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

The opening of this section to four lanes of traffic, the most southerly section of the dualling programme, now provides 15km of continuous dual carriageway from the Inveralmond Roundabout to Birnam for the first time.

Mr Dey said: “I’m thrilled we’ve reached this most important milestone on the Luncarty to Pass of Birnam project.

“When the new section of road opens fully, it will bring tremendous benefits – improving connectivity between the Highlands and Islands and Scotland’s central belt, delivering far-reaching benefits to the wider Scottish economy.

“The opening of this major infrastructure project will improve road safety, journey times and journey reliability for the millions of road users that use this strategic route north each year.”

Work to dual the 9.5km of single-carriageway north of Perth began in February 2019, with the installation of traffic management restrictions, following the appointment of Balfour Beatty as the main contractor in September 2018.

The project involved the construction of four new bridges over the A9 and the removal of all direct accesses to the road’s carriageway.

Transport Scotland said the measures “have improved the safety of the route and will reduce driver frustration and stress by providing more opportunity to overtake safely”.

The project has also created approximately 4km of new and upgraded pedestrian, equestrian and cycle routes, helping to promote sustainable and active transport, linking the communities of Luncarty and Bankfoot for the first time.

Perthshire politicians delighted

Perthshire North MSP, John Swinney, and Perth and North Perthshire MP, Pete Wishart, welcomed the opening.

Deputy First Minister Mr Swinney said: “This is a significant milestone in the A9 dualling programme and I am sure that this progress will be broadly welcomed across Perthshire.

“The dualling of the A9 will improve road safety, unlock economic opportunity and broaden access to the Highlands and Islands.

“It is an ambitious infrastructure project that will bring with it long-term benefits to communities all over Scotland.

“I look forward to the continuation of this project in the years to come, and to witnessing first-hand the benefits it will bring to the Perthshire economy.”

Mr Wishart added: “This is exciting news, and further evidence of the Scottish Government’s commitment to investing in every part of the country, including here in Perthshire.

“As a long-term supporter of this project, I am really pleased to see it come to fruition.

“It is particularly welcome that this latest section of the A9 dualling has been completed during the midst of a global pandemic, which no doubt significantly complicated the project.”

Alan Brisbane, contract manager for Balfour Beatty, said: “We are extremely proud to have delivered this major infrastructure milestone for Scotland, which will not only stimulate the local economy, but also improve safety and reliability for road users.

“Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, our expert team remained focused throughout, with our attention now turning to landscaping and associated works, in the coming months.

Over the next few months, Balfour Beatty will continue to undertake finishing and landscaping works, which may on occasion require some traffic management to allow works to be undertaken safely.

Community benefits and awards

The project has been delivered with a focus on community benefits for the surrounding communities.

Transport Scotland and Balfour Beatty have aimed to maximise sustainable employment opportunities, investing in skills and supporting young people, adults and businesses in Perthshire.

The achievements and success of the project were recognised in November 2020, as the project won Infrastructure Project of the Year at the Go Awards Scotland 2020.

The project has also recently been shortlisted for the UK National GO Awards under Infrastructure Project of the Year category.