Section of A82 near Fort William closed after woman hit by vehicle

A woman has been hit by a vehicle on the A82 at Fort William.

Police received reports of a woman being hit by a vehicle on the A82 at Fort William around 2.15pm.

Officers are still on the scene alongside ambulance crews.

A police spokesman said: “The road is currently closed while police and ambulance deal with the incident.

“The A82 trunk road is currently closed in both directions.”

There is significant congestion on the road and traffic on the A830 has also been affected.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 15:32#A82 ⛔ CLOSURE ⛔ Both directions closed at Fort William due to an RTC Police are on scene Please #UseAltRoute if you can – we will update with any diversions as they come in Traffic also impacted #A830 #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/vNcAxRUww2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 29, 2021

