Search continues for Sarah Buick from Dundee, last seen on Ben Nevis

Police are continuing their search for missing Sarah Buick who was last seen at the top of Ben Nevis on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old from Broughty Ferry is still missing following police appeals.

Police resumed their search for her on Thursday morning.

Sarah has not been seen or heard from since climbing Britain’s highest summit at around 5am on Tuesday.

The experienced walker climbed to the summit from the Lower Falls area of Glen Nevis, in Fort William, to the South of Ben Nevis.

However, it is unclear which route she took in descending the 4,400 ft peak.

Sarah posted a picture of herself on Facebook at the summit of Ben Nevis at 6.03am on Tuesday.

Police launched an appeal to find Sarah late on Tuesday night after she failed to get in contact with friends or family.

Police have now returned to the area as search efforts escalate.

Coastguard teams from Fort William, Salen and Mallaig are also on hand assisting officers with the search.

Appeal

Sarah is around 5ft 3in tall. She was last seen wearing a light green jacket and carrying an orange backpack.

Highlands and Island police said she may have walked to other locations after her summit of Ben Nevis or intended to return using a similar route to descend to Glen Nevis.

Inspector Nick Hough, of Forth William police office, said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for Sarah and that “it is very unlike her to be out of contact with friends and family for this length of time”.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Ben Nevis or Glen Nevis area around the time of her disappearance who may have seen something to contact the police.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2741 of June 22.