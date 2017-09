Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The search for a 15-year-old boy, who disappeared wearing his school uniform, continues this morning.

A police helicopter took to the skies above Dundee last night following the disappearance of William Dixon.

The youngster was last seen in the area of Harris Academy, Dundee at 9am on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing his maroon-coloured school blazer, a white shirt with school tie, black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black Nike rucksack.