Sea Change Film Festival on Island of Tiree to celebrate female directors

Sea Change Film Festival will return with a programme of international films directed by women.

The annual celebration of female filmmaking talent will take place both on the big screen at An Talla on the remote Hebridean island of Tiree, as well as online.

The festival is curated by Screen Argyll and supported by the Film Hub Scotland BFI FAN Exhibition Fund.

Taking place from November 6-9, the festival is a chance to enjoy a hand-picked selection of modern classics and cult gems.

Sea Change Film Festival highlights

Saturday November 6:

11am : A morning screening of Lisa Rovner’s Sisters With Transistors, the remarkable untold story of electronic music’s female pioneers who transformed how we listen to and produce music today.

: A morning screening of Lisa Rovner’s Sisters With Transistors, the remarkable untold story of electronic music’s female pioneers who transformed how we listen to and produce music today. 6.30pm: The life of X-Ray Spex legendary frontwoman Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche, directed by her daughter Celeste Bell who joins the festival for a digital Q&A.

Sunday November 7:

10am : A bracing start with a Polar Bears Swim at the island’s Crossapol Bay.

: A bracing start with a Polar Bears Swim at the island’s Crossapol Bay. 2.30pm : A selection of the best short films from the Feminista Film Festival with an intro by festival director Laurie Mucha.

: A selection of the best short films from the Feminista Film Festival with an intro by festival director Laurie Mucha. 4pm : The Oscar-nominated tale of beekeeping traditions in North Macedonia, Honeyland.

: The Oscar-nominated tale of beekeeping traditions in North Macedonia, Honeyland. 6.30pm: Nomadland, which earned director Chloe Zhao an Oscar.

Monday November 8:

6.30pm: As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, the festival hosts a screening of Scottish director Dr Emily Munro’s new feature documentary Living Proof, which unpicks Scotland’s complicated relationship to the global climate crisis using archive footage and a soundtrack by Scottish musicians.

Tuesday November 9:

7pm: A screening of Cathy Brady’s Wildfire, the gripping drama of two inseparable sisters growing up on the Irish Border whose lives are shattered by the mysterious death of their mother, followed by a digital Q&A with the director.

Bonus screenings and Q&A

Sea Change will also host a bonus screening of Zeina Durra’s new haunting romantic drama Luxor on November 29. It follows British aid worker Hana as she returns to the ancient city of Luxor and comes across Sultan, a talented archaeologist and her former lover. Following the screening, Sea Change will host a digital Q&A with Zeina.

Jen Skinner, director of Screen Argyll and festival director, said: “I am thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to Tiree in November for Sea Change.

“I can’t promise good weather for swimming at this time of the year, but I can guarantee the weather will be perfect for cinema with a warm welcome. We have a fantastic selection of films and access to some brilliant directors thanks to Modern Films.

“I am so excited about the possibilities of connecting people through film across the UK via our online player and opening up the shared experience of cinema radiating out from the Isle of Tiree.”

Tickets to the physical screenings are on sale now at screenargyll.co.uk and digital streams can be watched here.

