A woman from Dundee with suspected Covid-19 has said she has never felt this ill before.

Sandra Mitchell, 36, has been in self-isolation since Friday.

She started feeling unwell on Thursday, but it was only when her symptoms worsened the following day that she phoned her GP.

Sandra, who lives with her 17-year-old son, said: “It’s horrible. I don’t know what’s worse feeling ill or being stuck in these four walls. I’m basically confined to my bedroom.”