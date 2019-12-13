Scottish wild swimmer goes skinny dipping in Loch Ness after Ruth Davidson narrowly avoids fate

A Scottish man with a passion for outdoor swimming has taken a plunge in Loch Ness.

Previously former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson had said she would skinny dip in Loch Ness if the SNP got more than 50 seats.

Exit polls at 10pm indicated that the Scottish National Party would indeed top that figure, however the final result fell short by 2 seats.

In her place, Inverness filmmaker Calum Maclean took the plunge instead

Hi @RuthDavidsonMSP no sign of you at Loch Ness this morning, so I did it myself.

48 is not quite 50 but I didn't really need an excuse anyway 😏.

Time for #Indyref2 and Scotland's future in our own hands. pic.twitter.com/SYKsD4AXjl — Calum Maclean (@caldamac) December 13, 2019

Calum regularly shares footage of his wild swimming exploits on social media, and has featured on BBC Social.