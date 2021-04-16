Scottish Conservatives’ plans for major infrastructure projects in north and north-east

The Scottish Conservatives have launched infrastructure plans to improve several key routes across Scotland including the A90, A96 and to build a new road to bypass the A83 Rest and Thankful.

The party unveiled their Uniting Scotland plan to rebuild Scotland’s roads, railways and infrastructure in Aberdeen on Monday, with leader Douglas Ross claiming the SNP Government had been “far too slow” to fix roads in the north-east.

It sets out a number of major proposals including the introduction of a Scottish Smart Travel Card, a reversal of the Beeching cuts of the 1960s and the roll-out of full fibre broadband by 2027.

The Tories have vowed to build a new road to bypass the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, to upgrade the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, the A9 between Perth and Inverness, the A82 between Glasgow and Inverness and the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

It comes after Transport Scotland bosses expect to confirm this year if the current timescales for dualling the A9 by 2025 and A96 by 2030 “remain deliverable”.

The construction of the two major roads projects have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ross’ party have also pledged to work with Regional Transport Partnerships to take forward more local projects including bridge maintenance work in Aberdeenshire and to carry out a feasibility study on creating a new ‘hydrogen network’ between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Improving rail links

On rail, the party reveals it would move to accelerate work to improve rail links between Aberdeen and the Central Belt, dual the entirety of the Highland main line and speed up plans to decarbonise the railways.

Their plans reveal they would also develop a new action plan to meet Scotland’s electric vehicle target, including a complete national charging system by 2025.

Mr Ross said the proposals would create “tens of thousands of new jobs and generate long-term economic growth”.

He added: “We would unite Scotland with closer transport links and improved local services in every part of the country.

“If we’re going to tackle the looming economic and jobs crisis, we need to look at bold plans like a three-lane M8, reversing the Beeching cuts and rolling out full fibre broadband everywhere by 2027.

“The SNP’s infrastructure incompetence can be seen all over the country; from the ferries fiasco on the Clyde to the delayed Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh to the roads in the north-east, they’ve been far too slow to fix.

“Any project by the SNP is inevitably delayed and the costs often spiral out of control.

“By stopping an SNP majority and their push for another referendum, the Scottish Conservatives would get all of the focus back onto rebuilding Scotland.”