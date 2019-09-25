Scottish schoolboy creates touching video showing importance of blood donors

An 11-year-old boy with cancer has created a short video describing the importance of donating blood.

Known only as Aaron, the Dundee schoolboy is receiving transfusions as part of his cancer treatment.

Using an app, and working with his mum Marianne, he brought a bag of O+ blood to life to explain how it is helping him.

In the video he said: “Hi i’m Ollie the O+ blood bag.

“I was collected by some great people at the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

“The donor who donated me jokes they only came for the banter, tea and yummy biscuits.

“But today I’m here to help an 11-year-old boy going through some gruelling cancer treatment. I can already see some colour in his pale cheeks.

“There are lots of other ways I can help people. Please give blood today.”

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net