Scottish independence: SNP bid to put ‘indyref2’ on ballot paper

Nicola Sturgeon could spell out her hopes for a second independence referendum directly on the Holyrood election ballot paper.

The SNP asked the Electoral Commission for permission to use the familiar “indyref2” shorthand as a way of describing the party.

Three applications were made with options for “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2”, “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” and “Vote SNP for IndyRef2”.

The tactic emerged as the SNP moves closer to publishing a bill on a second vote on the constitution. It is understood the party could be ready to reveal plans on timing and a potential question.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the SNP are going “full steam ahead”.

He added: “Their priority is clear – indyref2 at all costs. It’s the height of recklessness that shows an extreme disregard for Scotland’s recovery efforts.”

Boris Johnson has ruled out another vote

Conservatives also asked the elections watchdog to allow them to put the constitution on the ballot paper.

The party submitted requests to display “End Division, No Referendum, Rebuild Scotland” and “Not Another Referendum, Time for Recovery”.

The Electoral Commission in Scotland aims to work through the requests this month.

Recent polls suggest the SNP’s hope for a majority hangs in the balance ahead of the election on May 6. Voters also appear to be stubbornly split on independence.

Ms Sturgeon could claim a mandate for a referendum if elected with a majority on that ticket.

If she falls short, the Scottish Green Party might have enough MSPs to maintain a pro-independence balance at the Scottish Parliament.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give ground on another vote on Scotland’s future.