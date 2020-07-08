Scottish holidaymakers will be forced to quarantine on return from Spain

Holiday makers jetting off to Spain will be forced to quarantine on their return, according to the Scottish Government

Nicola Sturgeon announced at the daily briefing the list of countries to be included on a list where travellers will not need to adhere to 14-day quarantine rules.

From July 10, she said, those travelling from the 39 countries in the green list, such as Germany and Norway will not have to quarantine for two weeks.

Countries with a prevalence lower than Scotland, such as France and Poland, will also not be forced to isolate.

However, Spain and Serbia will not be allowed to freely travel to Scotland due to localised outbreaks in those countries, the First Minister said.

She added: “This has been a very difficult decision… but it is evidence driven.”

The First Minister also added that there could be a re-imposition of measures if the virus begins to get out of control again.

She added that there will not be “a way around” the quarantine rules by flying into English airports, because Scottish health officials will have the details of those who are travelling back into the UK.

Ms Sturgeon also emphasised that those who travel to Scotland from countries on the approved lists will have to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures.

The First Minister said that the prevalence of the virus in the population was 28 in every 100,000 people.

She said: “We’re not yet at the stage where we can say we’ve virtually eliminated the virus in the community but that prize is clearly attainable and brings with it the prospect of a brighter future and more sustainable recovery.

“In particular, the full time return to education in August.”

Speaking at the daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said that the prevalence of the virus is better than in the rest of the UK – where 180 people per 100,000 have the virus, according to the First Minister.

She added: “This is relevant to the decisions that we take in relation to quarantine.”