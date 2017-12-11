Scottish holidaymakers in hospital after Tenerife airport shuttle bus in crash with lorry

Several Scottish holidaymakers have been taken to hospital after the bus transporting them from their aircraft to the airport was involved in a crash with a lorry.

The incident happened shortly after the Jet2 flight from Glasgow landed on Tenerife yesterday.

It’s understood the shuttle bus taking passengers from the jet to the main terminal was involved in a collision with a lorry carrying concrete pillars.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said the airline’s they were helping those involved in the crash.

She said: “Several customers have been taken to hospital following this incident and our ‘in resort’ team are with them providing assistance.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries, and we are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency with the airport authorities.”