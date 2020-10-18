Scottish Government ‘urgently’ seeking answers from UK Government on coronavirus testing delay

Coronavirus cases across Scotland are expected to increase on Monday and Tuesday following a “testing capacity issue” with the UK Government Lighthouse Facility in Glasgow.

More than 60,000 tests from across the UK, including Scotland, will be rerouted this weekend to other testing sites in the UK and Northern Ireland, including tests from regional test centres.

The Scottish Government said it was notified “late last week” of a “testing capacity” issue with the UK Government Lighthouse facility in Glasgow.

Officials have said they are “urgently” trying to establish with the UK Government what exactly is causing the delay in testing but said this is “mainly due to demand from outwith Scotland.”

In a statement the Scottish Government said: “It is important to note that the majority of these tests are still well within the 24 and 48 hour timeframe for results albeit we do expect to see an increase in the level of positives on Monday and Tuesday when the results are reported.

“We continue to reroute routine testing of care home staff through NHS Scotland testing facilities to ensure prompt turnaround times.”

The latest figures show that a total of 316 people across Scotland have received positive results since Saturday, representing 11.2% of newly tested individuals.

However, today’s testing data does not represent the total daily number of tests and cases due to the processing delay.

A total of 703 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 62 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

No coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours but register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

A regional breakdown of the figures available shows there have been eight new cases in the Grampian area, taking the region’s total to 2,935.

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

In a tweet, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today’s figure for positive Covid cases should be treated with some caution due to a processing delay within the UK lab system. @scotgov is liaising with the UK government to understand and resolve this as quickly as possible. I will give update at daily briefing tomorrow.”

Saturday’s update from the Scottish Government revealed there has been 15 further coronavirus deaths recorded.

The daily statistics also recorded a large rise in cases and people admitted to hospital with the virus, as well as an increase in the percentage of positive tests for Covid-19.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 2,609, though separate figures from the National Records of Scotland, which record all deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate, suggest the true death toll is 4,301.

The update on Saturday showed 1,167 people have tested positive for the virus, representing 17.6% of newly-tested individuals, up from 16.9% on Friday.