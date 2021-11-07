Scottish Government told to change ‘unfair’ Covid rules banning parents from school Christmas concerts

The Scottish Government is being told to change its “unfair” rules which ban parents from their children’s school Christmas concerts.

Parents across Scotland are set to miss out on seeing their children shine in their festive plays and concerts in person for a second year in a row because of coronavirus guidance which bans them from entering school grounds.

The government says it will not change its guidance because a “cautious approach” is needed to keep on top of spiralling coronavirus numbers.

However the Scottish Conservatives says these rules need to be changed as it is “unfair” on parents.

‘Keeping these rules doesn’t make sense’

Although schools are still able to opt for a virtual concert instead this Christmas, the decision not to have in-person live Christmas shows is based on guidance which limits or prohibits parents from school grounds.

Currently the government says all visitors to school grounds need to be agreed in advance and follow a risk assessment.

Meghan Gallacher MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ children’s spokeswoman, says the decision does not make sense at this stage in the pandemic.

She said: “Young people and their parents have already missed out on so many experiences and treasured memories because of the impact of the pandemic on our schools.

“It’s unfair that while people can currently attend all kinds of other events, parents won’t be able to see their children’s festive plays in-person.

“We believe a change in Covid guidance is necessary to correct this anomaly immediately.

“Keeping these rules in place now doesn’t make sense.

“If people can attend nightclubs and gigs safely, surely parents can be allowed in to see their kids take part in Christmas concerts?”

Government: ‘No room for complacency’

However despite the plea the government says the current guidance banning parents will remain in place, adding there is “no room for complacency”.

A spokesman said: “We have decided to adopt a cautious approach and maintain safety mitigations in school for the time-being.

“This decision is based on advice from senior clinicians and takes account of the most recent data.

“The safety of children, young people, and all education staff, remains the overriding priority.

“There is no room for complacency and we must all continue to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“We will continue to monitor case rates on a weekly basis, with a view to lifting restrictions at the earliest possible time.”