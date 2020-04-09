Scottish Government reaches agreement on PPE guidance

The Scottish Government has agreed to accept PPE guidance already in place in the rest of the UK.

That guidance makes clear that social and home care workers can wear a fluid resistant face mask along with other appropriate PPE when they visit a person who is not suspected of having Covid-19 if they think it is necessary.

The Scottish Government had previously issued their own advice, which came under fire from the trade unions.

The country’s chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen said workers providing care in people’s homes should not wear additional PPE if the person is not suspected of having coronavirus.

Now, they have agreed to adopt the UK-wide guidance after talks with COSLA and SJC Trade Unions.

Johanna Baxter, Unison head of local government in Scotland said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government have responded positively to the concerns Unison raised, that the four-country guidance issued on Thursday 2nd April stands and the letter from Scotland’s Chief Nursing Officer, sent to Cosla on Sunday 5th, has been withdrawn.

“We will always stand up for our members and we will always fight to protect them. It is not acceptable that home and social care workers were put through this further anxiety. Their jobs are stressful enough.”

