Scottish Government engaging with local councils on ‘ongoing basis’ regarding winter roads planning

The First Minister has said the Scottish Government continues to engage on an “ongoing basis” with councils on winter planning, following concerns a resurgence of the pandemic could lead to roads being left untreated.

Planners in Aberdeen have stressed that it is possible lockdown restrictions could limit the number of staff available to complete winter operations, which may leave main roads through many areas of the city left untreated.

When asked during her daily Covid-19 briefing if potential winter roads disruption could further delay a return to office working, the First Minister said: “Our advice right now remains to work at home where you can because that’s an important part of trying to stem the spread of the virus while we continue to work to keep our schools open and some normality back in life generally.

“In terms of salt supplies and the work to keep roads running through severe weather, that’s all part and parcel of winter planning.

“We engage on an ongoing basis with councils on all aspects of that, where there is periods of bad weather predicted or being experienced.”

It is understood Transport Scotland has been liaising with salt suppliers over the summer and no issues or concerns have been raised so far.