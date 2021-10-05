Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Scottish Government announces £300m for NHS and social care to tackle ‘extremely challenging’ winter period

By Rachel Amery
05/10/2021, 7:04 pm
£300m is to be spent on Scotland's NHS and social care services over the winter months

The Scottish Government is to spend an extra £300 million to help the NHS and care services cope with what is set to be an “extremely challenging” winter.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says this is the “most significant” funding package the government has made since devolution, warning the pressure currently facing Scotland’s NHS is only going to get worse.

It is hoped this money will free up more hospital beds by tackling the growing problem of “bed blocking”, and will recruit more staff in health and social care.

Hundreds more to be recruited

The entire £300m package will be spent within the 2021/22 financial year to specifically tackle the challenges of the upcoming winter while still dealing with coronavirus patients.

Part of the package will include recruiting an extra 1,000 health and social care workers and 200 nurses from overseas by the end of March.

Mr Yousaf also pleaded with those who had recently retired from the sector to return to work, and says students are being encouraged to tackle up support work as well.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

The £300m package includes:

  • £40m to get bed-blocking patients out of hospitals and into care homes or with a care-at-home package
  • £60m to increase care-at-home capacity
  • £48m to increase social care staff pay to £10.02 an hour
  • £20m to get more social work assessments carried out
  • £28m on primary care
  • £4.5m on recruiting 200 international nurses by March 2022
  • £4m on staff wellbeing.

He adds these measures should also result in an increase in the availability of face-to-face GP appointments, although he also stressed phone and video consultations will continue to used.

‘Unprecedented winter’ ahead for NHS

Speaking at Holyrood, the health secretary said: “The NHS is under more pressure than at any other point in the pandemic, and frankly it is likely to get worse.

“Social services are also dealing with the same level of pressure and demand is extremely high.

“It is important to be upfront and honest – this winter is likely to be the most challenging we ever face.

“Discharging patients to a community setting to create additional hospital bed capacity will be vital in managing the winter pressure.

“Investing in the workforce will also help get us through what is set to be an unprecedented winter.

“The government will be there to support the NHS in its greatest hour of need and this demonstrates we are true to our word.”

Measures are only a ‘sticking plaster’

However Scottish Labour has dubbed the funding a mere “sticking plaster”.

Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman

Jackie Baillie MSP, the party’s health spokeswoman, said: “We need action now to get services back on track, not more promises of jam tomorrow.

“And the planned raise in pay for social care staff is simply insufficient.

“As long as working on the checkout at a supermarket pays more than working as a carer, we will continue to have a staffing crisis.

“That’s why we need a £15 an hour for Scotland’s social carers.”

