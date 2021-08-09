Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone Palace in 2021 as Covid restrictions ease

A major event that brings thousands of people to Perthshire is set to go ahead in 2021 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair takes place at Scone Palace from September 24 to 26.

The event – in its 33rd year – normally attracts a crowd of more than 30,000 people and 400 exhibits by businesses.

It had to be called off last year due to uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers have now had to expand the campsite for this year’s event due to demand.

James Gower, show director at the Scottish Game Fair, said: “This is fantastic news for Scotland and outdoor events.

“Finally, the social distancing rules are coming to an end, so visitors can use the GWCT Scottish Game Fair as the place and long-awaited time to meet up with friends and family safely.

“Centrally located just off the A9 and less than an hour from central Edinburgh, Scone Palace is easily accessible by road, rail and air meaning the GWCT Scottish Game Fair is the ultimate meeting of the clans and this year will be better than ever.”

Rory Kennedy, GWCT Scotland director, said: “The Scottish Game Fair is our annual celebration of Scottish country life and the contribution land management can make to our culture, environment and rural communities.

“It is great to have our event back and hope you will all make the GWCT Scottish Game Fair a huge celebration.”