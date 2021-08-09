Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Scottish Game Fair returns to Scone Palace in 2021 as Covid restrictions ease

By Bryan Copland
09/08/2021, 3:53 pm Updated: 09/08/2021, 5:21 pm
The Scottish Game Fair is back for 2021.
A major event that brings thousands of people to Perthshire is set to go ahead in 2021 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair takes place at Scone Palace from September 24 to 26.

The event – in its 33rd year – normally attracts a crowd of more than 30,000 people and 400 exhibits by businesses.

It had to be called off last year due to uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers have now had to expand the campsite for this year’s event due to demand.

Blairgowrie and District Pipe Band at the 2019 Scottish Game Fair.

James Gower, show director at the Scottish Game Fair, said: “This is fantastic news for Scotland and outdoor events.

“Finally, the social distancing rules are coming to an end, so visitors can use the GWCT Scottish Game Fair as the place and long-awaited time to meet up with friends and family safely.

“Centrally located just off the A9 and less than an hour from central Edinburgh, Scone Palace is easily accessible by road, rail and air meaning the GWCT Scottish Game Fair is the ultimate meeting of the clans and this year will be better than ever.”

Hollie Morrison trying her hand at archery at the Scottish Game Fair in 2019.

Rory Kennedy, GWCT Scotland director, said: “The Scottish Game Fair is our annual celebration of Scottish country life and the contribution land management can make to our culture, environment and rural communities.

“It is great to have our event back and hope you will all make the GWCT Scottish Game Fair a huge celebration.”

