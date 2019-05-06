Scottish fishing village twins with New Asgard after featuring in Avengers: Endgame

A Scottish fishing village has announced it has twinned with the new home of the Asgard as featured in the latest Avengers movie.

Mild spoilers ahead!

Following destruction of the home of the Asgard, Thor and his people are forced to move to a new home on Midgard – Earth.

The small Borders fishing village of St Abbs was used as the set for the Norwegian community now home to the Asgardians.

Now signs, created by the local council, have been displayed in the village proclaiming the town’s connection with New Asgard.

Pictures posted on the local lifeboat station’s Facebook page, shows crew members walking around the harbour carrying the new twinning signs.

It’s understood the filmmakers made a “generous” donation to the local lifeboat station.