Scottish election 2021: Lib Dem plan to keep new teachers in ‘hard to fill’ vacancies

by Andy Philip
16/04/2021, 4:30 am

New teachers should be given longer contracts to help fill vacancies across the north and north-east, Lib Dems claim.

The party makes the call in its Holyrood election manifesto, we can reveal.

The new contracts would include the option of extending from one to three years for probationers.

Lib Dems also say they would expand remote teacher training opportunities, if they were in power at the Scottish Parliament.

