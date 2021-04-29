Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 29

RBS would move its headquarters from Scotland to London if the nation voted for independence, according to the boss of its parent company.

Nicola Sturgeon used a campaign visit to the north-east to promise to put rural communities at the heart of her recovery plan.

Anas Sarwar said Scottish Labour is making progress in the polls, but he is not a “superhero” who could reverse its decline in just a few weeks.

Good day

Jon Snow. The Channel 4 News presenter said he is “looking forward to new adventures and new challenges” as the 73-year-old announced he was stepping down from the programme after 32 years.

Bad day

John Alexander. His name was on the lips of many senior figures in the SNP after becoming Dundee City Council leader at the age of 28, but word must not have reached Nicola Sturgeon, who mistakenly called him “David Alexander” while discussing plans to bring a version of the Eden Project to the city.

Quote of the day

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond was not concerned about the UK Government refusing to give Holyrood the powers to hold a second independence referendum.

“People keep telling me what an immovable object Boris Johnson will be, I think a puff of wind would blow him over at the present moment. I’m not even sure he’ll be in Downing Street in two weeks’ time,” the former first minister said.

Tweet of the day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has not had the easiest year, facing a storm of criticism over several blunders during the Westminster government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But yesterday he was able to enjoy some good news as he received his vaccination.

“Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all,” he posted.

Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all. Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team. When you get the call, get the jab! pic.twitter.com/dPhUwkGEYB — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2021

Number of the day

42. The percentage of Scots who support independence, the lowest level since the 2019 UK election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman.

What’s happening tomorrow?

Douglas Ross will be campaigning in Edinburgh, as will Willie Rennie. Anas Sarwar is due in Aberdeen, while Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will be in Glasgow.