Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 26

Boris Johnson faced claims he had privately been prepared to let “bodies pile high” instead of ordering another lockdown.

New polling showed a majority of Scots believe governments should continue to support North Sea oil and gas.

Experts said there is little evidence to suggest the public is more politically engaged as a result of the pandemic.

Good day

Election candidates. Coronavirus restrictions had left our prospective MSPs unable to indulge in most of their usual baby-kissing photo opportunities on the campaign trail, but they were quick to take advantage of an easing of the rules on Monday, with Conservative leader Douglas Ross pictured sipping a pint in a pub, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon got her binoculars out at a seabird centre.

Bad day

Boris Johnson. The prime minister was facing a huge backlash and demands for his resignation over reports that he had said he would have preferred to let “bodies pile high” instead of ordering another lockdown.

Quote of the day

Asked about his routine if there was to be a “dance off” to decide second place in the Scottish Parliament election, Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Well I’ve made it very clear, you know, I am a big fan of Atomic Kitten, Whole Again. Not only can I sing the lyrics without the computer screen, and I don’t need the words to it, I’ve made up my own actions to it, and it just makes a whole performance.”

Tweet of the day

Like many high profile social media users, Dr Gregor Smith, the heavy metal-loving chief medical officer for Scotland, tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the first dose of his coronavirus vaccine. However, many of his followers were more interested in his tattoo of a semi-naked individual, which almost stretched from his shoulder to his elbow. One suggested it depicted Asclepius, god of medicine in ancient Greek religion.

Got my first dose OxAZ vaccine today from Nicole (DN) and Jack (Dentist). Lovely slick process @NHSLanarkshire and great info from vaccinators – I’m so very grateful to all the team involved in planning and delivery of this – thank you! Amazing job. 😁🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0vw3GkeT2K — Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) April 26, 2021

Number of the day

12. There was widespread condemnation after British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for a further 12 months in Iran for taking part in a protest in London 12 years ago.

What’s happening tomorrow?

The leaders of the biggest parties will go head-to-head for the third televised debate of the Holyrood election campaign, on Channel 4.