News / Scotland

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross announces birth of son James

By Calum Ross
30/06/2021, 10:26 am
MP Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced the birth of his second child after an ambulance journey from Elgin to Aberdeen.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said on social media that baby James had been born at 1.45am.

Mr Ross added that the 70-mile ambulance trip from Dr Gray’s in Elgin to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had caused “added stress”, but that James and mum “are doing great”.

Mr Ross had previously said his wife Krsytle was “anxious” about being diverted from the local maternity unit in Moray, which was controversially given a “temporary” downgrade from a consultant-led ward three years ago.

 