Scottish children’s hospital creates perfect video to explain to kids why PPE is vital

Ghostbusters, firefighters and chefs all have to wear special safety gear to do their jobs.

And these examples are helping staff at a Scottish children’s hospital put kids’ minds at ease when faced with doctors and nurses in protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip, released by the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, is helping to not only reassure, but teach the children how vital the PPE is.

A statement alongside the video said: “For a child, coming in to hospital can be pretty scary at the best of times, but it’s especially daunting at the moment with all the doctors and nurses wearing their special PPE for coronavirus.

“We’ve called on the help of some of our friends who wear PPE that children are used to seeing to help reassure them and show that these special suits are keeping the doctors and nurses safe while they help people get better.”

Those friends include a young astronaut, whose suit helps protect him, and provide him with air to breathe, a firefighter whose uniform protects him from heat and a Ghostbusters outfit helps protect them from slime.

The video ends with staff nurse Kate Turner, and Dr David Maltby removing their PPE to show, underneath the scary facemasks and gown, are smiling healthcare workers eager to help.