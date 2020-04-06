Show Links
Scottish chef Nick Nairn ‘turns a corner’ after suffering from suspected coronavirus

by Callum Main
06/04/2020, 11:26 am Updated: 06/04/2020, 11:27 am
Nick Nairn
Popular Scottish Chef Nick Nairn is on the mend after a battle with a possible case of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets the chef told followers of his experience.

Following the news of the lockdown his recently-revamped restaurant in Bridge of Allan was closed, and his symptoms started the following day.

On social media he described suffering from “headache, muscle pain and huge fatigue” and became increasingly unwell.

Tweeting on Friday, 10 days after his symptoms started, he added: “I believe that these have been mild symptoms of coronavirus.

“This morning I woke feeling relatively well for the first time in 11 days.

Adding: “I still feel pretty wiped out, but nothing like the crushing lethargy of recent days.”

The chef paid tribute to his wife for being a “nurse, bestie and voice of reason” as well as thanking staff at the Bridge of Allan medical centre”.

He also thanked followers on social media for their messages, tweeting yesterday that he thought he turned a corner, however, will continue to “take it easy and not tempt fate”.

 