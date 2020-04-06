Scottish chef Nick Nairn ‘turns a corner’ after suffering from suspected coronavirus

Popular Scottish Chef Nick Nairn is on the mend after a battle with a possible case of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets the chef told followers of his experience.

Following the news of the lockdown his recently-revamped restaurant in Bridge of Allan was closed, and his symptoms started the following day.

On social media he described suffering from “headache, muscle pain and huge fatigue” and became increasingly unwell.

Tweeting on Friday, 10 days after his symptoms started, he added: “I believe that these have been mild symptoms of coronavirus.

“This morning I woke feeling relatively well for the first time in 11 days.

Adding: “I still feel pretty wiped out, but nothing like the crushing lethargy of recent days.”

The chef paid tribute to his wife for being a “nurse, bestie and voice of reason” as well as thanking staff at the Bridge of Allan medical centre”.

3/3 +1 I’m hoping that in the next few days I’ll fully recover my strength and be able to get back to trying to figure out what the new world looks like.

I’m so lucky I didn’t end up in hospital and my admiration for what the NHS is going through, knows no bounds.

Stay safe .Nick — Nick Nairn (@NickNairn) April 3, 2020

He also thanked followers on social media for their messages, tweeting yesterday that he thought he turned a corner, however, will continue to “take it easy and not tempt fate”.