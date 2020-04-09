Scottish-based companies to help make 10,000 ventilators for the NHS

Two Scottish-based companies will be helping to manufacture 10,000 ventilators for the NHS.

Babcock International Group (Babcock) is leading on the design and production of 10,000 ventilators for the NHS in response to the UK Government’s request for help from industry.

As well as working on a brand new prototype, a team of Babcock engineers and specialists has set up a supply chain solution from scratch. The team has worked night and day to set up the supply chain, and has enlisted a number of manufacturers to help with the assembly and production.

As part of this effort, Plexus, who is also leading other ventilator programmes, and Raytheon UK, will both be supporting the production of ventilators from their Kelso, Livingston and Glenrothes manufacturing facilities.

The Scottish Government has welcomed the involvement of these firms as they join a number of internationally renowned companies focused on accelerating ventilator capacity for the NHS across the UK.

Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation Ivan McKee said: “I welcome the announcement by Babcock International Group to produce 10,000 ventilators for the NHS and I am very proud that Scottish based companies like Plexus and Raytheon UK are playing their part in this crucial supply chain.

“These companies are at the vanguard of efforts to manufacture more ventilators as part of UK-wide efforts to tackle Covid-19. Plexus and Raytheon UK have been supported by Scottish Enterprise to facilitate their involvement in vital efforts to increase capacity for the NHS and the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise remain in contact to provide any operational support they require.

“Ventilators are hugely complex devices that normally require time to be designed and tested, so the speed with which Plexus and Raytheon UK, as part of the Babcock supply chain, have responded to push forward sizeable production is commendable. They and their staff are working round the clock and are a credit to Scottish manufacturing.”

