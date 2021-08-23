Scottish band Texas announce Inverness show for summer 2022

Scottish band Texas will take to the stage in Inverness for the first time in five years during a special show next summer.

The band has announced it will perform hits from its latest album, Hi, in Bught Park in the Big Top on Sunday, July 3.

They will be performing a range of songs written during their 35 year career, including their debut single I Don’t Want a Lover.

Lead singer and guitarist Sharleen Spiteri said: “We’re on a ‘Hi’ to be heading back on the road next year, which includes a trip to the Big Top in Bught Park, Inverness. We can’t wait.

“Our fans in Inverness always give us such a lovely welcome – we performed to sell-out crowds in the city in 2013 and 2017. It’s definitely time to go back and perform some of our greatest hits, as well as tracks from our latest album, Hi.”

‘A fabulous night of live music’

Next year’s Texas gig is the first of several live shows being organised by LCC Live following the easing of restrictions, with further announcements still to come.

Claire Kidger, director of LCC Live said: “This announcement marks the return of live music, which has been much longed for, after a long absence. We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting Big Top – Under Canvas in Bught Park next July.

“Texas may be celebrating 35 years in music, but as one of Scotland’s most iconic bands, they continue to make great music, are simply amazing live, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them back to Inverness as part of our series of Live in Inverness shows, taking place next year.

“We hope you can join us for a fabulous night of live music.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale from 9am on August 27 from Ticketline or from Cafferys Menswear in Eastgate Shopping Centre.