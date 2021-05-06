Scots in the north and north-east have been visiting polling stations to cast their votes for who they want to lead Holyrood, some have been accompanied by their furry friends.

Political parties have been campaigning for your votes for months now in an election that is like no other.

Although this election has been slightly different the traditional #DogsAtPollingStations has continued.

Dog owners across the north and north-east have been posting pictures of their canine companions at polling stations under the popular hashtag.

Queues outside the polling place in Banchory this morning as voters go to make their voices heard at #SP21 Democracy is great!! Nevis disappointed he couldn’t vote though… #dogsatpollingstations Well done to the @Aberdeenshire team for the hard work getting ready for today 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/tuus1TwpUF — Jim Savege (@jimsavege) May 6, 2021

Dogs Trust have posted some advice for those planning on taking their dogs to the polling stations later.

exercising your 🤝 exercising your dog

pawlitical rights #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/YkReuqJQg4 — Dogs Trust 💛🐶 (@DogsTrust) May 6, 2021

What you need to know about voting

Polling stations across the country are open until 10pm.

There are a number of guidelines in place at polling stations, similar to those in shops.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, unless you have a medical exemption and hand sanitiser will be available.

You may have to queue to get into the station, and a one way system will be in place.

It is recommended you bring your own pen or pencil, but clean pencils will be provided.

If you are planning to take your furry friend along with you to vote you can email me your pictures at lauren.taylor@ajl.co.uk.