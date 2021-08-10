ScotRail confirms end of physical distancing on trains and at stations

Scotland’s Railway has ended the one metre physical distancing rule at its stations and onboard trains.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland would move beyond Level 0.

This meant the legal requirement for physical distancing was removed on Monday August 9, including on public transport.

The Scottish Government also confirmed that face coverings will remain in place.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the UK, face coverings are no longer mandatory.

ScotRail has confirmed it will observe the new guidelines, including the rules on face coverings, to ensure passengers and staff feel safe onboard its services.

Additionally, the train operator will continue with the enhanced cleaning of trains and stations.

Customers are still advised to pre-book their tickets through the ScotRail app. This means people can buy their tickets from home and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Using the system will cut down on queues and reduce the number of touch points.

A ‘significant step towards recovery’

Passenger numbers and revenue dropped by more than 90% during the pandemic. Due to the gradual easing of Covid restrictions ScotRail is now operating at around 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

The operator will now work towards providing a timetable that supports the future needs of passengers.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director described the removal of physical distancing as “good news” for Scotland’s Railway and a “significant step towards recovery”.

He said: “We’re continuing to provide a safe and reliable service. Customers should continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel with us and if they think a train is too busy then they should wait for the next service.

“Scotland’s Railway is getting ready to welcome passengers back to a railway that is modernising for a safe, more reliable and greener future for everyone who uses it and works in it.”