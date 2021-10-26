Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Scotland’s most famous patch of snow clings on – but will it survive until COP26?

By Philippa Gerrard
26/10/2021, 11:45 am
Iain Cameron with the Sphinx seen here in better days at the beginning of October 2021.

Scotland’s most famous snow patch is now smaller than an A4 sheet of paper according to experts and could be gone in 48 hours if the mild weather holds.

Against all the odds, the snow patch – which is known as the Sphinx – has clung on “by its fingertips” after it was expected to disappear earlier in the month.

But its future now looks bleak.

An extraordinarily close call

The presence of the Sphinx dates back hundreds of years but two weeks ago mountaineers began warning that it was unlikely to survive the week.

If it melts, it will be the third time in five years this has occurred. Prior to that, it has only disappeared five times in the last 300 years.

A flurry of snow meant that it has managed to hold on longer than expected.

Snow patch expert Iain Cameron has been closely following the Sphinx’s chilling final days.

He believes it will likely melt in the next 48 hours thanks to the wet and mild conditions at Braeriach, the UK’s third-highest mountain where the Sphinx is located.

Due to its isolated location in the heart of the Cairngorms, it’s not always easy to check on the Sphinx’s status.

Last week, when it was visited by mountaineer Colin Hunt the patch of snow was less than a metre long.

“We think the Sphinx has gone,” Iain said on Saturday, “but it’s not been confirmed.”

“There was a visit on Wednesday and it was still there but tiny, literally a couple of foot long.

“Heavy snow fell that afternoon and would’ve buried the location. Whether a sliver survived we don’t know, so another trip is planned soon to check.”

The heavy shower blanketed the original small patch of snow with fresh powder, but it does not seem to have been enough to save it.

The beginning of the end for Scotland’s Sphinx

To check on the now-buried Sphinx, experts had to dig through the new snowfall until they found the solid, slightly discoloured piece of compacted ice which has survived from last winter.

“It looks really inconsequential, but actually it can tell us a lot more than we might first think,” said Iain.

“Snow patches like this act as a barometer for what the wider climate is doing, and I think that’s borne out by the evidence we are seeing – just the minimal amount of patches surviving these days compared to how they used to.

It may be particularly prophetic that the Sphinx may disappear within days of the COP26 summit beginning in Glasgow, where mitigating the effects of climate change will be top of the agenda.

