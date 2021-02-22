Scotland treading with caution so virus cannot ‘gallop away’

John Swinney has ensured the right steps are being taken in the battle against coronavirus as Scottish primary schools reopen today.

The education secretary discussed the phased return of education for those in primary one to three with the potential spreading of the virus among young pupils under constant review.

On BBC’s Good Morning Scotland Mr Swinney said: “We will be looking at a range of data, but principally case prevalence data, which shows the levels of the virus across the whole population and individual age groups.

“We will be able to see if there is any changes as we look very closely at outbreaks in institutional settings on a daily basis.”

The deputy first minister insisted that today’s decision was safe and based on information by advisory groups that show “sizable differences” in the prevalence of the virus in younger age groups.

However he argued that parents and carers should obverse all limitations and restrictions to suppress community transmissions of the virus when congregating outside school gates.

He continued: “Community transmissions of the virus is the biggest threat to the opening of schools and expanding that in the weeks and months.

“We do not want to see this virus gallop away from us again.

“That is why we are treading with such caution, why we are taking the steps we are taking today about schooling and care home visiting.

“These are the issues of greatest priority.”

‘I want to get children back into classrooms as soon as we can’

Today’s decision was supported by educational spokesperson for the Conservatives, Jamie Greene, who welcomed the idea of all pupils returning to school as the quickest time.

He said: “I support the principle of a phased approach and welcome that some children are going back to school today – a relief to many parents.

“I want to get children back into classrooms as soon as we can”

He also stretched his thanks to teachers for doing a great job to deliver education in difficult circumstances.

However, the MSP questioned the government’s handling over the wider easing of lockdown measures with people “still in the dark”.

“We were told from early days, lockdown restrictions we were facing in society were absolutely necessary to facilitate the return to school.

“The reality is that most of us have been in severe lockdown for a number of months already.

“I think it is fair to probe the government on their decisions and how we can get children back into the classroom because that’s where the best learning takes place.