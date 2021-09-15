Scotland records highest daily death toll since March with 30 in the past 24 hours

The latest figures released by the Scottish government show a worrying increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland.

A total of 30 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, which is the highest since March 3 2021.

These figures include one new death in Aberdeen City and the Orkney Islands and two in the Highlands.

Positive cases totaled 4,917 across Scotland with nearly 400 in Grampian and 157 in Highlands.

Other health boards including Shetland recorded 13, Orkney 4 and Western Isles 7.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Scotland, since the pandemic began, to 517,216.

However the case positivity rate across the country continues to drop with 9.2% of total tests carried out in the past 24 hours being positive.

People currently in hospital continues to tick up with an additional 15 admitted with Covid-19. The total number is 1,079.

People in intensive care with covid has increased by two to 91.

Vaccinations continue to roll-out with 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a vaccine and 3,791,597 have received their second dose.

In terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, Aberdeen City is 31 out of 32 local authorities at 77.1% only ahead of Glasgow City at 76.2%.

The government is due to begin a parrallel roll-out of booster jabs for high priority groups and children aged 12-15.

The decision was made on September 14 to begin the roll-out of booster shots to maximise protection for the most vulnerable and essential healthcare workers over the winter period.

Alongside this roll-out, 12-15 year olds will be given the choice of a single vaccine dose with parent or guardian consent to help curb the spread among younger people.