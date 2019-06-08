Scotland begin Steve Clarke era with defeat of Cyprus

Scotland began the new era under recently appointed manager Steve Clarke with a 2-1 defeat of Cyprus at Hampden.

In a frantic, dramatic finale the Scots fought back from the set-back of conceding a late equalizer with substitute Ollie Burke the hero as he netted the winner in the 89th minute to keep alive Scotland’s Group I qualification hopes.

Skipper Andy Robertson, just a week after lifting the Champions League trophy with Liverpool, led by example with a stunning second half goal to put the Scots 1-0 up.

They looked to be heading to a debut win for Clarke until the Cypriots netted a late equalizer through Ioannis Kousoulos with just minutes remaining.

However the Scots showed admirable resolve to hit back quickly to regain the lead and claim the vital victory.

The dramatic win moved the Scots onto six points from the opening three Group I games, level with second placed Russia.

Russia however boast a far superior goal difference having hammered San Marino 9-0 hours earlier.

Scotland now face Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday.

Although Clarke’s first game in charge this was a must win to retain any hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 via the group stages.

There is still the safety net of the Nations League play-offs but on his appointment to the Scotland position Clarke underlined his desire to qualify via the more traditional route of finishing in the top two of Group I.

They got the desired win but Robertson’s wonder strike and the late winner couldn’t paper over the big job facing Clarke in rejuvenating Scotland’s fortunes.

New boss Clarke made five changes to the side that defeated San Marino 2-0 in Alex McLeish’s final game as national manager.

Keeper David Marshall came in for Scott Bain with Charlie Mulgrew in at centre-back for the injured David Bates.

Recently promoted to the top flight with Aston Villa, John McGinn replaced Stuart Armstrong with James Forrest in for Johnny Russell.

Kilmarnock’s Eamonn Brophy, having scored 12 goals for the Rugby Park side last season, was pitched in for a debut cap replacing the injured Callum Paterson.

Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna retained his starting slot although Pittodrie defensive partner Mikey Devlin was not named in Clarke’s squad.

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, who has joined Derby County on a three year deal, also did not make the bench.

Aberdonian Ryan Fraser, the former Don now at Bournemouth, started.

Only recent Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard (15) whilst at Chelsea provided more assists in Europe’s top five leagues in 2018-19 than Fraser (14).

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean also started having helped Norwich City to the Championship title.

Scotland created the first opportunity in the fifth minute when Fraser found Forrest with a short pass.

Forrest unleashed a powerful 22 yard shot but it flew just over.

Cyprus threatened in the 18th minute when the Scots failed to clear danger from the edge of the penalty area and the ball fell to Antreas Makris.

His low powerful shot from 20 yards was straight at keeper Marshall who comfortably collected.

In a low key opening period Scotland came close in the 26th minute when Fraser curled a 25 yard free kick wide of the defensive wall but keeper Urko Pardo reacted quickly to race to his near post to punch wide for a corner.

The resultant corner as cleared.

Scotland continued to press for the opener with a low 22 yard drive from Forrest taking a deflection that sent it spinning into the arms of keeper Pardo in the 38th minute.

The Scots had a strong call for a penalty soon after when a cross from Fraser on the left appeared to Ionassis Kousoulos’ hand.

Despite protests from the Scotland players referee Ola Hobber Nilsen waved play on.

There were boos from some of the Tartan Army at the half-time whistle.

It was like Groundhog Day.

On the basis of the stilted first half performance perhaps justified, but at the start of manager’s new regime harsh. Clarke needs time to change things.

Unfortunately he doesn’t have much time in this qualifying group after inheriting the aftermath of the disastrous 3-0 loss to Kazakhstan.

Early in the second half Robertson blasted a 25 yard drive high over the bar from the left flank.

Scotland’s defence was ripped apart by a perfectly weighted through ball from Kostas Laifis in the 52nd minute to release Mitija Spoljaric in on goal in the 52nd minute.

Spoljaric spurned a clear opportunity by shooting low and weak at Marshall from 20 yards. It was a let off for the Scots.

The game needed a moment of magic and captain fantastic ROBERTSON delivered it.

Collecting a pass from McGinn on the left the national skipper unleashed a sensational 25 yard rocket that flew beyond keeper Pardo.

Scotland’s only world class player stepped up to the mark to deliver when it mattered.

Keeper Marshall was called into action in the 77th minute when a 25 yard drive from Antreas Makris took a deflection that sent it spinning towards goal forcing the keeper to push wide.

Moments later the Scots raced upfield on the counter-attack with Fraser releasing Stephen O’Donnell in on goal but the right back shot across the face of goal and wide.

Scotland were hit with a late hammer blow in the 87th minute when a corner kick from substitute Anthony Georgiou picked out Ionnis KOUSOULOS in the box.

He capitalized on poor defending to rise and head home from 12 yards to deliver what could be a fatal blow to hopes of qualifying for the Euros via the group stages.

However the Scots were not to be denied as substitute Ollie BURKE hit back in the 89th minute.

A cross from Fraser was headed on by Burke and it hit the post.

The ball bounced back out and with the keeper down having dived for the initial shot Burke converted.

SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, Mulgrew, McKenna, McLean, Forrest, McGinn, Brophy, McGregor, Fraser.

Subs: Burke (for Brophy 73), McTominay (for McGinn 79), Armstrong (for McGregor 88)

Subs not used: Bain, McLaughlin, Palmer, Souttar, Findlay, Russell, McNulty, Cairney, Taylor.

CYPRUS: Pardo, M. Ioannou, N. Ioannou, Efrem, Sotiriou, Kousoulos, Makris, Spoljaric, Margaca, Artymatas, Laifis.

Subs: Georgiou (for M. Ioannou 66), Costi (for Spoljaric 70), Pittas (for Makris 80).

Subss not used: Petrou, Michael, Vasilou, Katelaris, Antoniou, Mytidis, Avraam, Antoniades.

Referee: Ola Hobber Nilsen (Norway).